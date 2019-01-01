Welcome to Movoda

Got ideas for items you'd like to see in Movoda? Check out the Movoda Future page in the manual where you can see what people have proposed and add your own ideas!
Movoda is a web-based MMORPG that is currently under development. Whether you want to help shape the way that the final game will turn out or whether you just want to play a fun, constantly changing game, you can come join us.
|Latest Updates
(01-11-2019 11:01) Quest fix - Pick up wood cards
(01-04-2019 10:00) Various spelling fixes
(01-04-2019 09:25) Captain Thomas
(01-02-2019 15:17) Magic 49
(07-27-2017 12:10) Further Museum problems
(07-25-2017 10:18) More Museum problems
(07-21-2017 08:24) Museum Problems
(07-18-2017 06:13) Quality Goods
(07-17-2017 08:25) remember last flag need to open a shop
(04-24-2017 11:42) HTTPS links for static content (8)
Top Players by Skill
Cards: 31 - pibird[Home]
Combat: 179 - Drax[DH]
Construction: 88 - DELGRAD[Roots]
Cooking: 110 - Freya[^V^]
Crafting: 115 - esnow[X]
Fishing: 104 - Borindor[*NI*]
Harvesting: 97 - Scoffer[I10Mafia]
Magic: 63 - 3x0du5[Home]
Mining: 129 - The Donald[*NI*]
Smithing: 130 - Bratzer[CoM]
Speed: 83 - pibird[Home]
Trading: 58 - pibird[Home]
Woodcutting: 100 - Angel 67[T*BuD]